Joe Biden Once Claimed He Was Arrested at Capitol for Trespassing, Sitting in Senate Presiding Officer’s Chair

President Joe Biden once claimed that he had been arrested at the age of 21 for trespassing in the Capitol, describing a crime that is similar to those for which some participants in the January 6 Capitol riot currently face federal charges.

Fox News reported Sunday:

In a 2007 appearance on David Letterman, then-Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., claimed he was arrested at the U.S. Capitol when he was 21 years old. … Recounting the details of the arrest – which apparently happened on a Saturday – Biden said had been visiting some friends at Georgetown University, and decided to visit Washington because he “was fascinated with the Senate.” “In those days, no guards stopping you everywhere. And they just got out of session. I walked in the back, all of the sudden I found myself in the chamber. I was stunned. I walked up, sat down in the presiding officer’s seat, guy grabbed by the shoulder, said: ‘you’re under arrest,’” Biden said.

Oh the irony. Biden said that he was arrested for trespassing at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/cUid5QAIQ6 — Michael Moore (@mbracemoore) February 21, 2021

Fox News noted that Biden has boasted about being arrested before — and that his boast turned out to have been false. – READ MORE

