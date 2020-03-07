Joe Biden on Trump: ‘I Can Hardly, Hardly Wait to Debate Him’

Thursday on NBC’s “Today,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden took aim at President Donald Trump, saying he can “hardly wait to debate” the president should he go on to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

“I think the one thing the president doesn’t want to do from the very beginning is face me because I will beat him, period. Period,” Biden emphasized. “He has done everything in his power — he’s even risked his presidency because he doesn’t want to face me. It’s simple.”

He continued, “The president does not want me to be the nominee. For good reason, I suppose.”

“Donald Trump has pummeled the middle class, has embraced dictators, and poked his thumb in the eye of our allies. Donald Trump is a disaster,” Joe Biden told Guthrie. “He knows it, and he knows I’m going to be able to point it out. I can hardly, hardly wait to debate him.” – READ MORE

