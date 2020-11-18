Joe Biden on Thanksgiving Gatherings: 5 People, 10 Maximum ‘Socially Distanced, Wearing Masks’

Former Vice President Joe Biden suggested that Americans limit their gatherings on Thanksgiving and adhere to coronavirus protocols in their private residences, citing experts who, according to the former vice president, recommend gatherings of “five people, maximum ten people” who are “socially distanced, wearing masks.”

Biden, whom the media have declared president-elect, detailed his view on holiday gatherings during a Monday press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, urging Americans to adhere to the advice of “health experts.”

“What is your message to people who are considering, for example, getting together with their families and others for Thanksgiving? Would you urge people to reconsider their plans?” a reporter asked.

“Here’s what I would do. Let me tell you what health experts have said to me,” Biden began.

“They strongly urge that, if, in fact, we’re going to have Thanksgiving with anyone, that we limit it to maximum, maximum, they suggest five people, maximum 10 people, socially distanced, wearing masks, and people who have quarantined,” he explained.

Biden said he has been discussing how his own family will handle Thanksgiving this year and told reporters that they have successfully “narrowed down which family members” will attend, adding, “and that they were tested, recently tested within 24 hours.” – READ MORE

