Joe Biden: ‘No Deportations’ for Illegal Aliens Until They Commit a Felony

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden is again vowing that he will not deport any illegal aliens in his first 100 days in office until they commit a felony against an American citizen.

During an interview with Noticias Telemundo, Biden reiterated his plan to end deportations for at least 100 days, saying that only illegal aliens who commit felonies will be deported.

After the deportation freeze, Biden has said he will prioritize convicted illegal alien felonies, indicating that illegal aliens would have to commit felonies and be convicted before they are ever deported from the United States.

“There are going to be no deportations in the first 100 days of my … freeze deportations for the first 100 days and the only people who will be deported are people who committed a felony while here,” Biden said. – READ MORE

