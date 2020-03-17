Joe Biden: No Deportations for Any Criminal Illegal Aliens in My First 100 Days

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) is vowing, once again, that he will not deport a single criminal illegal alien from the United States in his first 100 days.

During CNN’s Democrat debate Sunday night, Biden recommitted to not deporting any illegal aliens, no matter their criminal history, in his first 100 days — and afterward allowing no deportations unless they are first prosecuted and convicted of felonies.

“In the first 100 days of my administration, no one, no one will be deported at all,” Biden said. “From that point on, the only deportations that will take place is convictions of felonies in the United States of America.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --