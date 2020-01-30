Joe Biden: My VP Pick Needs To Be Able To Be President ‘Because I’m An Old Guy’ (VIDEO)

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Tuesday that it is important that whoever he selects to be his vice president, assuming he secures his party’s nomination, is able to be president because he is “an old guy.”

“I can think of at least eight women, at least four or five people of color, that I think are totally qualified to be vice president of the United States,” Biden said. “But for me, it has to be demonstrated that whoever I pick is two things.”

“One, is capable of being president, because I’m an old guy,” Biden said as the crowd laughed. “No, I’m serious. Look, thank God I’m in great health, I work out, no I’m serious, you know I work out every morning. I’m in good shape.” – READ MORE

