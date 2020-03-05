Joe Biden Mixes up His Wife and Sister During Super Tuesday Speech (VIDEO)

2020 Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden could only laugh when he realized what he had done.

The former vice president was celebrating a string of strong results on Super Tuesday when he accidentally mixed up his wife and sister on stage in Los Angeles.

Biden was addressing supporters when he reached behind him to his right, grabbed his wife’s hand and said, “By the way, this is my little sister Valerie!”

Then he looked to his left at his sister Valerie and said, “And I’m Jill’s husband.”

Smiling, Biden immediately realized his mistake.

“Oh no, Val, you switched on me!” he said. “This is my wife, this is my sister, they switched on me!” – READ MORE

