Joe Biden-Linked Firm Made Major Investments in Chinese Corporations

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son-in-law’s investment firm has made investments in Chinese corporations over the last few years.

Biden’s daughter, Ashley, married Philadelphia head and neck doctor Howard Krein in 2012. Krein, who is currently advising Biden for his campaign, remains chief medical officer at the firm StartUp Health, which has tied itself in partnerships with Chinese corporations through the years.

StartUp Health boosted two major China-based corporations in 2018 and most recently praised China’s response to the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

“China’s systematic and urgent response to contain COVID-19 has become a kind of playbook for other countries working to ramp up similar impromptu yet systemized efforts to stay the spread of this novel infectious disease,” a StartUp Health post in March states.

The China-based Medebound corporation, which connects Chinese patients with American doctors, has gotten help from StartUp Health in their initiatives venturing into the U.S. market.

Likewise, StartUp Health considers China-based Ping An, one of China’s largest insurance corporations, a “StartUp Health Investor and partner.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --