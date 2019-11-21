Joe Biden: It’s Okay To Hit A Woman If It’s In Self-Defense (VIDEO)

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden suggested during Wednesday night’s presidential debate on MSNBC that it was okay to hit a woman as long as it was in self-defense.

“Vice President Biden, the #MeToo movement has forced a cultural reckoning around the issue of sexual violence and harrassment against women in America,” an MSNBC moderator said to Biden. “Are there specific actions that you would take early in your administration to address this problem?”

.@JoeBiden to men: The only time you should hit a woman is “in self defense.” pic.twitter.com/muhBaz2FdS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 21, 2019

“Yes, and by the way, it’s one of the reasons the first thing I would do is make sure we pass the Violence Against Women Act re-authorization,” Biden responded. “The fact is, what happens now is we in fact have to fundamentally change the culture, the culture of how women are treated. That’s why as Vice President, I asked the president if I could start the movement on the college campuses to say it’s on us, it’s everyone’s responsibility.”

“No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman in anger other than in self-defense,” Biden said, adding, “and that rarely ever occurs.” – READ MORE