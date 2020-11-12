Joe Biden in September: I will Not Declare Victory Until the Election Is Independently Certified

During the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Chris Wallace of Fox News asked Biden if he would “pledge not to declare victory until the election is independently certified,” to which the former vice president answered, “yes.”

“Will you urge your supporters to stay calm while the vote is counted, and will you pledge not to declare victory until the election is independently certified?” asked Wallace of Biden at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Yes,” answered Biden.

“And here’s the deal. We’ll count the ballots. As you pointed out, some of these ballots in some states can’t even be opened until Election Day, and if there’s thousands of ballots, it’s going to take time to do it,” added the former vice president.

Biden, however, has done nothing of the sort, as he has since carried on as if he is president-elect, promising that “we’re going to get right to work,” as he seemingly ignores the fact that the 2020 presidential election has not yet been independently certified. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --