Joe Biden: I Am ‘Constantly Tested’ For Cognitive Decline (VIDEO)

Presumptive Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday that he is “constantly tested” when asked by a reporter if he has been screened for cognitive decline.

“Some have speculated that you are subject to some degree of cognitive decline,” the reporter said. “I’m 65, I don’t have word recollection that I used to have, I forgot my train of thought from time to time. You got 12 years on me, sir.”

👀 Biden admitted today he’s “been tested” and is “constantly tested.” Did Biden take a cognitive test? What were the results? Why is he getting frequently tested? pic.twitter.com/A4NCC8w2wC — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 30, 2020

“Have you been tested for some degree of cognitive decline?” the reporter asked.

“I’ve been tested and I’m constantly tested,” Biden responded. “Look, all you got to do is watch me and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.” – READ MORE

