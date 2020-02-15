Joe Biden: Hunter ‘Has Done Nothing but Good Things His Whole Life’

Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that his son Hunter Biden had “done nothing but good things his whole life.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “People wanted to see you really get mad when people started lying about Hunter and saying things about Hunter. I don’t know that you got mad enough.”

Biden said, “Well, you know I would like to be able to be back in high school and just have he and I in a room.”

(…)

Biden continued, “That’s not how we were raised. And look, nobody has said he’s done anything wrong. This is a guy who has done nothing but good things his whole life, my son. He ran a food program WFP USA, a whole range of things. But look, it’s what it is. We knew it was going to be ugly.” – READ MORE

