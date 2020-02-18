Joe Biden, grilled on Obama-era record of putting children in ‘cages,’ argues ‘we kept them safe’ (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden was grilled Friday about the Obama administration’s record of detaining migrant children in what some lawmakers and activists have described as “cages” — with the 2020 hopeful claiming the government did it to keep them “safe.”

Biden, who served as VP for both of then-President Barack Obama’s terms, has cited his experience as a reason he should be the Democratic nominee. But with the Democratic Party shifting to the left on matters related to immigration in recent years, he has faced increased scrutiny about the administration’s policies from those claiming they were cruel.

In an interview Friday posted on Facebook, Univision journalist Jorge Ramos took issue with a claim that Biden made in September in a debate in Houston that the Obama administration never put migrant children in cages — in contrast to the Trump administration.

Biden explains to Jorge Ramos why the Obama administration put kids in cages: “We kept them safe… They came unaccompanied. Unaccompanied.” pic.twitter.com/r6KWD6IDiB — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 15, 2020

“What Latinos should look at is comparing this president to the president we have is outrageous,” Biden said in September. “We didn’t lock people in cages. We didn’t separate families. We didn’t do all of those things.”

“You actually did,” Ramos said Friday, showing him a picture of an 8-year-old boy in McAllen, Texas, in 2014.

“What happened was all the unaccompanied children were coming across the border,” Biden said. “We tried to get them out, we kept them safe, and get them out of the detention center… run by Homeland Security and get them into communities as quickly as we can.” – READ MORE

