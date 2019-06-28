Joe Biden Gaffe: My First Priority as President Would Be to Defeat Trump (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday bizarrely pledged during the second 2020 Democrat presidential debate to make defeating President Donald Trump his first priority if elected to the White House.

Candidates on stage at the Democratic presidential debate struggled to limit their answers to the one thing they would hope to accomplish as president.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) rattled off several, including a family bill of rights that includes universal preschool and affordable daycare, while Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) ticked off a list including a middle-class tax cut, reinstating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and gun control. – read more