Joe Biden Finds Some Refugees He Doesn’t Want: Cubans Seeking Freedom From Communism

The Biden administration dismantled every policy initiated under President Trump to discourage illegal border crossings. Swiftly and without pretense there seemed to be a lighted sign screaming “Welcome,” and the cartels took that message to potential migrants. There have been successive months of record border crossings and Customs and Border Patrol only apprehend a fraction of those who come. Migrants at the border have been frank. They are looking for economic opportunities and they believe Biden will let them in.

In June, the Biden administration ended the Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as the Remain in Mexico policy. It also scrapped the Safe Third Country agreements with Central American countries, which required migrants to seek refuge in Honduras, Guatemala, or El Salvador before applying for asylum in the United States. High crime rates in a migrant’s home country and economic motivations are not grounds for asylum, according to the immigration law, and the Trump administration enforced this.

Political and religious persecution are legitimate reasons to request asylum. Right now in Cuba, at least 100 people have disappeared amid protests against the communist regime. The regime has cut off Internet access, and when dissidents have been able to break through the suppression, they have been cut short by Cuban security services. Government agents have even dressed in civilian clothing to arrest and beat protestors. President Biden took over 24 hours, but he finally made a statement amid pressure from Republican lawmakers like Senators Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Despite the silence of the Squad and the Sanders wing of the Democrat Party, Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) came out in support of Biden's current Cuba policy, which mirrors President Trump's more than President Obama's

