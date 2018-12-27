Joe Biden feels stung as Obama plays ‘footsie’ with other Democrats eyeing 2020 bid: Report

Earlier this month, the Washington Post reported that Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who recently lost to Sen. Ted Cruz in their Texas midterm election contest, met with former President Obama last month as he considers his own White House bid.

According to insiders who spoke to Vanity Fair, word that Obama is speaking to potential Democratic contenders has miffed Biden, 76, who has privately been considering a campaign of his own against President Trump.

One source told the outlet that Obama still adores Biden and a former adviser explained that the ex-president, who endorsed Hillary Clinton’s doomed campaign in 2016, wants to take his time and talk to all serious candidates.

“If Obama is playing footsie with people now, it creates tension,” said an adviser who works for a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. “And it gets you some media attention and maybe some staffing. But actual voters? Obama himself has always been popular with Democrats, but I’ve never seen his popularity be transferrable to someone else.” – READ MORE