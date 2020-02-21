Joe Biden Essentially Calls For Banning Nearly All Firearms (VIDEO)

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden made extreme remarks during a CNN town hall event on Thursday night where he called for banning semi-automatic firearms and “clips that have multiple bullets in them,” which would effectively ban nearly all firearms.

“I’m going to do everything in my power in office or out of office to get those assault weapons off the street, which I have done once already,” Biden claimed. “And to get those clips that have multiple bullets in them not for sale, not be able to sell silencers, all those things.”

Joe Biden ratcheted up the Democrat Party’s attacks on the Second Amendment: Biden: ban “assault weapons” & “get those clips that have multiple bullets in them not for sale, not be able to sell silencers, all those things.” This is a broadside on every law abiding American. pic.twitter.com/NDA0YYVlQv — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 21, 2020

Biden made similar remarks last September, saying, “The idea that we don’t have elimination of assault-type weapons, magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them, it’s absolutely mindless.” – READ MORE

