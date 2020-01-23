Joe Biden Endorses Students Smearing Virginia 2A Supporters as ‘White Supremacists’

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden responded to the thousands of diverse Virginia Second Amendment supporters by endorsing the view of 13 activists labeling Virginia attendees “white supremacists.”

He did this by seizing on a March for Our Lives tweet wherein 13 members of the gun group claimed they had to sneak into Richmond “secretly” in order to avoid all the “white supremacists” attending the January 20, 2020, Second Amendment rally.

Biden responded by praising the “courage” of the gun controllers and calling for more gun control:

The courage shown today by the lawmakers, staff, and gun safety advocates in Richmond is inspiring. It’s long past time the calls for reform are met with concrete action that ends our gun violence epidemic. #IStandWithVirginia today, and every day, until the job is done. https://t.co/ouiZVkgzrT — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 21, 2020

Following the December 29, 2019, incident in which a Texas church congregant shot and killed an armed attacker, Breitbart News reported Biden's criticism of the law that allows Texas congregants to be armed for self-defense.