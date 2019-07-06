Joe Biden Describes Ocasio-Cortez as a ‘Brilliant, Bright Woman’ (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) praised far-left freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) during a CNN interview that aired Friday, describing her as a “brilliant, bright woman.”
While he hit a range of subjects during the exhaustive interview, he praised the Democrat socialist lawmaker, despite marketing himself as a moderate Democrat.
“That’s what this election is about. I’m happy to debate that issue and all those issues with my friends because guess what, look who won the races. Look who won last time out,” Biden said, referring to the extreme left’s victories in the midterm election.
Ocasio-Cortez beat incumbent former Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-NY) by a little more than 4,000 votes – 15,897 to Crowley’s 11,761.
However, Biden still maintained that a moderate Democrat will stand a better chance of beating President Trump in the general election. – READ MORE