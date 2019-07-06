Joe Biden Describes Ocasio-Cortez as a ‘Brilliant, Bright Woman’ (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) praised far-left freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) during a CNN interview that aired Friday, describing her as a “brilliant, bright woman.”

While he hit a range of subjects during the exhaustive interview, he praised the Democrat socialist lawmaker, despite marketing himself as a moderate Democrat.

“That’s what this election is about. I’m happy to debate that issue and all those issues with my friends because guess what, look who won the races. Look who won last time out,” Biden said, referring to the extreme left’s victories in the midterm election.

Biden: “I think Ocasio-Cortez is a brilliant, bright woman, but she won a primary. In the general election fights, who won? Mainstream Democrats who are very progressive on social issues, and very strong on education, health care.” https://t.co/F8L4wlRkWN pic.twitter.com/sTO5RXCj34 — CNN (@CNN) July 5, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez beat incumbent former Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-NY) by a little more than 4,000 votes – 15,897 to Crowley’s 11,761.

However, Biden still maintained that a moderate Democrat will stand a better chance of beating President Trump in the general election. – READ MORE