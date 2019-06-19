Joe Biden Demands Credit for Trump Economy During 2020 Kickoff Rally

Former Vice President Joe Biden demanded credit for the booming economy under President Donald Trump on Tuesday night during the president’s campaign kickoff rally.

“Let’s be clear: President Trump inherited a growing economy from the Obama-Biden administration,” Joe Biden wrote on Twitter. “And now, he’s in the process of squandering it.”

(Biden’s message on Twitter was likely composed by staff as Biden was attending a New York City fundraiser with Wall Street donors at the time of Trump’s rally) – read more

