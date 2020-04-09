Joe Biden: Coronavirus crisis has ‘helped’ my presidential campaign

Joe Biden said in an interview earlier this week that the coronavirus crisis has “helped” his presidential campaign.

Biden — the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee following Sen. Bernie Sanders’ exit from the race, which now leaves the former vice president under Barack Obama alone in the field — spoke Tuesday on video to Jim Gardner, veteran anchor of WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, about the coronavirus and President Donald Trump.

At one point Gardner said, “Mr. Vice President, obviously this crisis has upended this campaign. It has made it difficult for you to be heard the way you ordinarily would be under normal circumstances. And obviously President Trump has a daily forum that is watched by millions of Americans. To what degree has this pandemic hurt Joe Biden politically?”

“Based on the polling data it’s helped me,” Biden replied. “The more he speaks, the more my numbers go up. I’m not being facetious.” – READ MORE

