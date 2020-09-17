Joe Biden Compares Donald Trump To Fidel Castro In Bid To Win Florida Latino Vote

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden compared President Donald Trump to the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro Tuesday in an apparent attempt to sway Latino voters in Florida, per Fox News.

Trump and Biden have been battling it out for Florida voters — a demographic now considered key to winning the 2020 presidential election — and recent polls indicate that Trump is narrowly edging out Biden among Latino voters in the Sunshine State.

“Last week, an NBC News/Marist poll showed Mr. Trump with a narrow edge over Mr. Biden among Latino voters in Florida, earning 50% of their support compared with 46% for Mr. Biden,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

More worrisome for Biden, he’s polling well behind Hillary Clinton’s 2016 support numbers: “An August survey of Latino voters by Equis Lab, a Democratic polling firm, found Mr. Biden with a 16-point lead over Mr. Trump among that group in the state, substantially less than Mrs. Clinton’s exit-poll advantage in 2016.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --