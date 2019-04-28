Joe Biden Claims ‘World Leaders Begged’ Him to Run Against Donald Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden says that he decided to launch his 2020 presidential campaign, in part, because international heads of state called him to “beg” him to run for president and “save the world.”

The Democrat hopeful made the claim in a call to supporters after he launched his campaign this week, according to the Daily Mail.

“I get calls from people all over the world. World leaders are calling me, and they’re almost begging me to do this, to save the country, save the world,” Biden reportedly said.

President Donald Trump has been a thorn in the side of globalist politicians placing entrenched corporate interests above the needs of their own citizens. On issues such as illegal immigration, NATO contributions, global warming, and Chinese aggression, Trump has bucked international leaders rather than go along to get along. In particular, Germany’s open-borders prime minister Angela Merkel has been repeatedly humiliated in confrontations with Trump. – READ MORE