Joe Biden Claims U.S. ‘Obligation’ to Give Illegal Aliens Free Health Care

Former vice president and current Democrat candidate for president, Joe Biden, feels the United States has an “obligation” to give free health care to illegal aliens.

The leading Democrat candidate made his pronouncement at a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday.

Replying to a reporter who asked if illegals who are “law abiding” deserve federal benefits, Biden eagerly agreed.

Joe Biden says the US should provide healthcare to people “regardless of whether they are documented or undocumented.” pic.twitter.com/19La4DEtXK — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 9, 2019

“I think that anyone who is in a situation where they’re in need of health care, regardless of whether they are documented or undocumented, we have an obligation to see that they are cared for,” Biden said. “That’s why I think we need more clinics around the country.” – READ MORE