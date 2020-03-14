Joe Biden Camp Admits Failure After Town Hall Tech Disaster: ‘That’s Our Bad’

Joe Biden wanted to tell America about what he would do to combat coronavirus on Friday evening, but first, he and his staff had to figure out how to use the computer video program.

After a “virtual” town hall tech disaster that included a wailing baby, looping feedback, the candidate partially walking off camera, and a frustrated sign-off, the campaign emailed viewers to admit failure.

“Tonight, you tuned in to our first ever virtual town hall. And unfortunately, we had some technical difficulties. That’s our bad,” Team Joe wrote.

“We’re working every day to make this campaign better. And in this new era, we are experimenting with new technology. We promise to do better next time.”

The campaign also posted an “edited” version, because it had “technical issues which delayed its start and led to unclear audio.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --