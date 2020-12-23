Joe Biden Calls Reporter ‘One Horse Pony’ After Question About Son Hunter

President-elect Joe Biden called a reporter a “one horse pony” after he asked a question about the federal investigation into his son Hunter Biden at a press conference on Tuesday.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden whether he still believed that the stories about his son being under investigation were “Russian disinformation” and a “smear campaign.”

“Yes, yes, yes,” Biden replied. “God love you, man. You’re a one horse pony. I tell you.”

(Typically the term “one-trick pony” is used to describe someone who focuses intently on one issue)

The president-elect promised that he would not consider the investigation when appointing his Attorney General.- READ MORE

