Joe Biden Brain Freeze: COVID ‘Has Taken More than 100 Year– Look, Here’s– the Lives’ (VIDEO)

Joe Biden suffered another brain freeze during a speech in Pittsburgh on Monday when he appeared to have trouble reading the teleprompter.
“COVID has taken this year— just since the outbreak— has taken more than 100 year— look, here’s— the lives, it’s just, it’s just, I mean think about it— more lives this year than any other year,” Biden said.
What does this mean?
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 31, 2020
According to the prepared remarks, Biden meant to say,
Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --