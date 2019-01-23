Joe Biden at Al Sharpton event: ‘Most of us whites don’t like to acknowledge’ that ‘systemic racism’ exists (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden said that while most of white America doesn’t want to admit that systemic racism still exists, it must do so and “root it out,” ABC’s “Good Morning America” reported.

Biden spoke Monday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — at a Washington breakfast hosted by the Rev. Al Sharpton and his National Action Network, “GMA” noted.

The former vice president pointed to “the systematic racism that most of us whites don’t like to acknowledge even exists,” noting, “We don’t even consciously acknowledge it. But it’s been built into every aspect of our system.”

He added, “Because when your schools are substandard, when your houses are undervalued, when your car insurance costs more for no apparent reason, when poverty rates for black Americans is still twice that of white Americans … white America has to admit there’s still a systematic racism. And it goes almost unnoticed by so many of us.”

