Joe Biden: ‘Antifa Is an Idea, Not an Organization’ (VIDEO)

Why won’t @JoeBiden denounce Antifa? pic.twitter.com/YOEmsxzL2G
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 30, 2020
“Antifa is an idea, not an organization,” said former Vice President Joe Biden to President Donald Trump during Tuesday night’s presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH.
Biden’s claim was made after Fox News Channel’s Chris Wallace warned of “white supremacist” groups causing violence and social unrest. – READ MORE
