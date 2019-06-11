Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders Are Plummeting in Iowa, Poll Shows

A new poll shows that current 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden’s 20-point lead has shrunk.

A Des Moines Register survey indicates that voters in Iowa still prefer Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) right behind him — but Biden’s span between him and his closest opponent has been reduced by a third.

Second-place Sanders has also taken a hit.

New CNN/Des Moines Register Iowa poll



Biden: 24%

Sanders: 16%

Warren: 15%

Buttigieg: 14%

Harris: 7%

Klobuchar: 2%

O’Rourke: 2%



All candidates below are at 1%



Bennet

Booker

Castro

Delaney

Gabbard

Inslee

Yang



His once-formidable lead over the rest of the contenders except Biden is now just a single point.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, are now at double digits, at 15 percent and 14 percent, with Sanders only besting both with 16 percent. – READ MORE