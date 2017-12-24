Jodie Foster: ‘Every Man Over 30’ Plays ‘Part’ in Sex Misconduct

Actress Jodie Foster has claimed that “pretty much every man over 30” has to consider their part to play in the recent sexual harassment scandal that has engulfed Hollywood since the emergence of misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

In an interview with USA Today, the Oscar-winning actress explains that although a lot of men’s behavior is “unconscious,” many men have been living in a bubble.

“We really are at a watershed moment,” Foster said. “This part has been painful: these wonderful, amazing narratives that take into consideration everybody’s part in it. I’m really interested and looking forward to the men’s point of view, and what comes next in terms of therapy.”

“It’s every industry. It’s not just one socioeconomic bracket or one complexion,” she continued. “Pretty much every man over 30 has to really look and start thinking about their part. And I guarantee, lots of it is unconscious. When you’ve been in a privileged position where you haven’t had to look at your part, you didn’t 100% understand you were in a bubble. It’s an interesting time for men.” – READ MORE

