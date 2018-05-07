Jockey Delivers Incredible Jesus Message After Kentucky Derby Win

Only the most dedicated horse racing fanatics (and/or gambling types) remember more than the name of the horse that wins the Kentucky Derby. The jockey riding the winner of the Run for the Roses is usually remembered little, if at all.

Mike Smith, however, isn’t just any jockey.

On Saturday, the 52-year-old Smith became the second-oldest jockey to win the event, riding Justify, a 7-2 favorite. Justify was also a record-breaker; as Fox News notes, he was the first horse since the 1800s to win the event for 3-year-old horses without running a race as a 2-year-old.

Smith was quite humble about his victory, although the Hall of Fame jockey did have a powerful message about Jesus after the Derby win, his second.

“I just want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing us on this afternoon, and blessing us with this amazing horse,” Smith said after the race. – READ MORE

