Jobless Claims Lower than Expected, Four Week Average Hits Lowest Level Since 1969

The Number Of Americans Filing New Applications For State Unemployment Benefits Rose By Less Than Expected Last Week, Suggesting That The Labor Market Is Still Very Vigorous.

New claims rose by just 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 213,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. After three consecutive weeks of declines, economists had forecast a rise to 214,000, according to Bloomberg.

The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out weekly volatility and is considered by many economists to be a more reliable gauge of conditions, fell by 1,500 to 212,250. That is the lowest level since December 1969, according to the Labor Department. – READ MORE

The U.S. economy keeps moving strongly forward; in the second quarter of 2018, it crescendoed to its best performance since the third quarter of 2014.

The Commerce Department announced on Wednesday that gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a 4.2% annualized rate, up from 4.1% in July. According to Reuters, business spending on software increased more than previously estimated and the U.S. imported less petroleum.

Over the first half of 2018, the economy grew 3.2%; consumer spending was stimulated by the Trump administration’s $1.5 trillion tax cut package, which cut the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% starting Jan. 1. – READ MORE