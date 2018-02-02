Job growth up 200,000 in January, better than expectations, and wages up

Nonfarm payrolls grew by 200,000 in January and the unemployment rate was 4.1 percent, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in a closely watched report from Friday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had been expecting jobs growth of 180,000 and an unemployment rate of 4.1 percent. A broader measure of unemployment that includes discouraged workers and those holding part-time jobs for economic reasons edged higher to 8.2 percent, the highest level since September.

In addition to the solid payroll growth, average hourly earnings were up 0.3 percent for the month, matching estimates and reflecting an annualized gain of 2.9 percent.

The numbers come amid an expected acceleration in growth for the U.S. economy. The Atlanta Federal Reserve is expecting a GDP gain of 5.4 percent in the first quarter, which would be the best increase since the recovery began in mid-2009. – READ MORE

In our last piece about Rep. Nancy Pelosi (which was earlier this week), we said she’d be saying something stupid again real soon.

And she didn’t disappoint.

A day after President Trump’s State of the Union address, Pelosi took to the microphones to decry, well, everything he said. But she got stuck on one big point — the president’s tax cuts and the bonuses that corporations have been paying out since he signed the bill into law.

“The president presents himself with this GOP tax scam as something that helps the middle class. He, um, kinda presented that. Um. At the same time the tax scam, um, will mean, um, cause for 86 million middle class families to pay more as he pads the pockets of the top one percent,” she said. – READ MORE

President Trump on Thursday likened House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s calling the recent tax law-related bonuses “crumbs” to Hillary Clinton’s infamous “deplorable” comments from the 2016 campaign.

“That could be like ‘deplorable,’ ” Mr. Trump said of Mrs. Pelosi’s comments. “Those two words — they seem to have a resemblance. I hope it has the same meaning.”

“But she called it crumbs when people are getting $2,000 and $3,000 dollars and $1,000 — that’s not crumbs. It’s a lot of money,” he said. – READ MORE

Rep. Nancy Pelosi again referred to worker bonuses as “crumbs,” even while acknowledging that people have been mocking her for her out-of-touch comments.

Pelosi spoke at another tax-reform town hall in Massachusetts on Thursday, and made sure to remind everyone that she thinks the $1,000 bonuses companies are handing out in the wake of Trump’s tax cuts are “crumbs.” – READ MORE