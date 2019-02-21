Job Creators Network Roasts Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Times Square Billboard over Amazon Pullout

Democratic Rep. (D-ny) Alexandria Ocasio-cortez Is The Target Of A New Job Creators Network Billboard, Which Blasts The Far-left Socialist Over Amazons Decision To Not Move It’s New Headquarters To New York City.

“Today, the Job Creators Network is putting up a billboard in Times Square calling out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for the role she played in the recent termination of Amazon’s HQ2 that was planned to be constructed in Queens,” the Organization said in a press release. “The pullout of Amazon — because of anti-business politicians, notably Ocasio-Cortez — is a major blow to the New York economy. The retreat will not only cost the area $12 billion in economic activity, but 25,000 new jobs that would have paid an average salary of $150,000.”

Check out the sign in Times Sq.! ⁦Thanks to @JobCreatorsUSA⁩! pic.twitter.com/iIN0DTo8r2 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 20, 2019

Indeed, Ocasio-Cortez cheered Amazon’s decision to pull out of a deal to move its headquarters to New York City. The move would have brought a promised 25,000 high-paying jobs for her constituents and billions in tax revenue over the next decade.

“Anything is possible,” she tweeted.“Today was a day a group of dedicated, everyday New Yorkers & their neighbors defeated Amazon’s corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world.” – READ MORE