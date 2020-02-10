Joaquin Phoenix: ‘We Feel Entitled To Artificially Inseminate A Cow,’ ‘We Steal Her Baby,’ ‘We Take Her Milk’ (VIDEO)

Actor Joaquin Phoenix gave a bizarre leftist speech as he accepted an award at the Oscars for his role in the movie “Joker,” suggesting that humans use the resources that cows provide because humans believe that they are superior to cows.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about some of the distressing issues that we are facing collectively, and I think at times we feel or are made to feel that we champion different causes,” Phoenix said. “But for me, I see commonality. I think whether we’re talking about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we’re talking about the fight against injustice.”

“We’re talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender, or one species has the right to dominate, control, and use and exploit another with impunity,” Phoenix continued. “I think that we’ve become very disconnected from the natural world and many of us, what we’re guilty of, is an egocentric world view, the belief that we’re the center of the universe.”

Who had inseminated cows on their bingo card #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/hPCdQr4ASj — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 10, 2020

“We go into the natural world and we plunder it for its resources,” Phoenix continued. “We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth, we steal her baby. Even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable. And then we take her milk that’s intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal. And I think we fear the idea of personal change because we think that we have to sacrifice something to give something up but human beings, at our best, are so inventive and creative and ingenious, and I think that when we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can create, develop, and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sentient beings and to the environment.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --