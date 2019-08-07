Joaquin Castro facing backlash from all sides for posting Trump donor information

Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro is facing a mounting backlash — and not just from Republicans — for posting the names and employers of dozens of Trump campaign donors in the San Antonio area, even as the Texas congressman defends his actions.

Prominent figures from outlets including MSNBC and The New York Times have called out Castro for the potentially dangerous post.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN BLASTS DEM REP FOR TRYING TO NAME AND SHAME DONORS: ‘DELETE & APOLOGIZE’

“This is dangerous, by any campaign,” Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted in response to a post from the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker. Haberman specifically said she did not want to retweet the image herself “because I don’t want to put these people’s names in my feed.”

Don’t want to RT this because I don’t want to put these people’s names in my feed but this is dangerous, by any campaign. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 6, 2019

Journalist Yashar Ali called it “awful,” and said, “The campaign of a member of congress targeting individual donors, and their businesses, to another campaign (and not famous billionaires) is a terrible and dangerous precedent to set.”

The Texas congressman’s original tweet included a list of San Antonio residents who had donated large amounts to the Trump campaign, along with the names of their employers. It is unclear who actually compiled the list. – READ MORE