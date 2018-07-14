Jimmy Kimmel Writer: Federalist Society Bigger Threat To Americans Than MS-13

On Tuesday, after President Trump had nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court the night before, an Emmy-nominated writer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live” offered her own hot take on how nefarious the Federalist Society is. The Federalist Society created a list for Trump of 25 judges appropriate for the Court.

Bess Kalb, who also writes for The New Yorker and received a WGA Award in 2016, made this odious comparison:

The Federalist Society is currently a bigger threat to the basic safety of Americans than MS-13. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) July 10, 2018

To even mention the Federalist Society in the same breath with the ultra-violent and murderous MS-13 gang is so heinous an action that one would think Kalb had temporarily lost her senses, but this is what happens to people with Trump Derangement Syndrome – READ MORE

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday deleted a video clip from Twitter and YouTube that falsely informed viewers that a proposed Federal Communications Commission rule would force them to pay hundreds of dollars to complain to the FCC.

“The FCC is considering a plan that would require U.S. citizens to pay $225 to make a complaint. So, if you’re mad about how high your cable bill is, soon you can pay the government $225 to complain about it,” the host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” told his viewers Wednesday night.

“Boy, they really have the fingers on the pulse of us, don’t they? It’s shameless, really. Time and time again this administration, they side with the big corporations over people,” the comedian riffed. He then acted out a skit in which a coffee shop customer had to pay $225 to complain about a barista spitting in his drink.

But Kimmel appears to have botched the facts.

Americans aren’t charged to file informal complaints through the FCC Consumer Complaint Center, a fact that won’t change under any rule being considered by the FCC.

It also already costs $225 for consumers to file a formal complaint — a process the FCC describes as similar to a court proceeding — and the proposed language change wouldn’t have affected that, either. – READ MORE

