Jimmy Kimmel wrecks car in head-on collision accident

Funnyman Jimmy Kimmel may be the king of late night laughs but the talk show host’s recent car crash was no laughing matter.

On Thursday, Kimmel crashed his BMW into another car near the Chateau Marmont Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. The talk show host reportedly made a wrong left turn onto the Sunset Strip despite the “right turn only” sign.

In doing so, Kimmel jammed the front of his car into the side of an Audi that was passing by. Airbags in both the cars were released, but according to TMZ, no one was injured in the accident. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Jimmy Kimmel was trying to belittle victims of Bill Clinton on his show tonight. It didn’t work. Showing our photo with Mr Trump got you a few laughs, but we got the last laugh, Jimmy. We won. You lost. pic.twitter.com/dSSjR7UUSE — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 31, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel may have used Juanita Broaddrick and Bill Clinton’s other accusers as a punchline, but she’s having the last laugh.

The “comedian” used a photo of Broaddrick, Paula Jones, and Kathleen Willey to defend having a porn star on his show after the State of the Union address who is now denying she slept with President Trump.

Kimmel struck a strangely defiant tone when defending his guest choice. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels released a new statement on Tuesday just hours before she is scheduled to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” following President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

“Over the past few weeks I have been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago,” Daniels said in a statement.

Stormy Daniels (going on Kimmel tonight after Trump's State of the Union) issues a new statement saying she is denying having an affair with Trump not because of a settlement but because “it never happened.” She would also like you to follow her on Instagram. From @a_cormier_ pic.twitter.com/J11O3WGGz3 — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) January 30, 2018

“The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 2011, 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018,” she continued. “I am not denying the affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.” – READ MORE