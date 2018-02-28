Jimmy Kimmel won’t talk Hollywood’s perv problem at the Oscars, but Trump is fair game

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel won’t bring up the slew of sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood heavyweights in a room full of the same, but President Trump jokes are just fine.

Kimmel spoke about his hosting duties on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, saying that when it comes to making fun of Trump “you can’t go too far.”

However, when it comes to the “serious subject” of the multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment that have plagued the entertainment industry in the months following the exposé of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein last year, Kimmel changes his tune.

“This show is not about reliving people’s sexual assaults,” Kimmel said. “It’s an award show for people who have been dreaming about maybe winning an Oscar for their whole lives and the last thing I want to do is ruin that for someone who is nominated.”

The ABC star explained, “That’s not what I want to do. I’m not going to stop any behavior with my jokes.” – READ MORE

