Jimmy Kimmel Praises Vulgar WHCD Comedian. Internet Destroys Him.

But while both sides of the aisle shared a moment of unity in condemning Wolf, at least publicly, the equally virulently partisan comedian-turned-conscience of the nation Jimmy Kimmel thought Wolf totally nailed it and that “the media” was being unfair.

“Dear ‘the media’ – @michelleisawolf was FUNNY. Hire a juggler next year,” wrote the always snarky Kimmel.

The response online was swift and strong, and often far “FUNNIER” than Wolf or Kimmel. Here are some examples – READ MORE

In case you missed it, the left-leaning media handed Donald Trump a massive victory on Saturday by playing right into his hands at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

