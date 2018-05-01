Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel Praises Vulgar WHCD Comedian. Internet Destroys Him.
But while both sides of the aisle shared a moment of unity in condemning Wolf, at least publicly, the equally virulently partisan comedian-turned-conscience of the nation Jimmy Kimmel thought Wolf totally nailed it and that “the media” was being unfair.
“Dear ‘the media’ – @michelleisawolf was FUNNY. Hire a juggler next year,” wrote the always snarky Kimmel.
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 29, 2018
She was terrible, mean, vulgar, not funny. Basically she was instrumental of showing the basic hate against this President. If this was Obama, none of this would have happened. Sad commentary.
— Sheridan (@fitters475) April 29, 2018
Just as funny as this! pic.twitter.com/gK6VkWWCoJ
— NormaForTrump (@NormaPernicone1) April 29, 2018
I would put you two in the same category – vile and disgusting. Neither of you are funny. It’s ok for you to attack a woman on her looks. If Conservatives did something like that you’d be “outraged!” You show is boring. #boycottkimmel
— jandandy (@Jandandy) April 30, 2018
She was even less funny than you are. If that’s possible. The uncomfortable reaction from the crowd validates that. They should have had cue cards like your crowd has to let them know when to “laugh.”
— Joseph Jeffreys (@JoeJeffreys_) April 29, 2018
The response online was swift and strong, and often far “FUNNIER” than Wolf or Kimmel. Here are some examples – READ MORE
In case you missed it, the left-leaning media handed Donald Trump a massive victory on Saturday by playing right into his hands at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.