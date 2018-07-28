Jimmy Kimmel Hopes Cohen Tapes End Trump’s Marriage

Late-night Funnyman Jimmy Kimmel Fantasized About How Recently Released Tapes Between President Donald Trump And His Former Attorney Michael Cohen Could Lead To The End Of The President’s Marriage With First Lady Melania Trump.

In the tapes released by CNN, Trump is heard discussing with Cohen how they could purchase the rights to the story of Karen McDougal, who allegedly had an extramarital affair between with Trump back in 2008.

“After that tape the other day, the president is reportedly worried that these new revelations of infidelity could affect his marriage. Can you imagine? Imagine if Melania leaves Donald Trump while he is in office?” Kimmel asked.

“What if he has to give her the White House in the divorce settlement? How would that work? And if they did split up, you know if they split up he wouldn’t just lay low. He’d be out there dating. He’d be like, you know what, I think I might need to make a state visit to Sweden. Smooth a few things out over there.” – READ MORE

Conservative commentator Candace Owens thinks that Jimmy Kimmel did something even Chevy Chase couldn’t do: Ruin late-night television.

Owens made an appearance this weekend on Judge Jeanine Pirro’s Fox News “Justice With Judge Jeanine” show, where she was asked to opine on some of the more ridiculous quotes of the week.

One of them was, unsurprisingly, supplied by Kimmel, who’s treated the Trump presidency as if it wasn’t just a new wellspring of jokes but the only thing that one can and should joke about. This week, Kimmel declared he would prefer a member of the simian family be behind the desk in the Oval Office.

“I’ve got to say say, I would rather we had a chimpanzee as president of the United States,” Kimmel said to rapturous applause from his simpatico audience Tuesday.

“At least with a chimp there would be somebody to eat the bugs out of Rudy Giuliani’s hair,” he added. – READ MORE

