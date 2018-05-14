Jimmy Kimmel: American People Have Had Enough Trump-Bashing

Late-night Comedian Jimmy Kimmel Says That The American People Have Had Enough Of The Type Of Anti-trump Humor That He Regularly Spews And That It Is Now Time For Him To “make Fun Of Ourselves.”

In an interview with Deadline, Kimmel was asked whether he had prepared a “barrelful of barbs” for President Trump in his upcoming standup routine for ABC’s upfronts.

“Oh, wow. Yeah, you know, I hadn’t really thought about it that way, but I guess you’re right. Hopefully, it’ll be the last upfront of the Trump era, too,” Kimmel said.

“So, I don’t know, I don’t know how much focus there will be on that. I think people have had an ass-full of Donald Trump, and I feel like the upfront is a time to look within and make fun of ourselves,” Kimmel said of his comedy routine for the annual event that sees major advertisers gather to purchase airtime on networks, like ABC, ahead of the summer and fall TV seasons. – READ MORE

