Jimmy Carter tells Booker: ‘I hope you run for president’

Former President Jimmy Carter urged Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) to run for president in an Instagram Live video on Sunday.

Booker, who is known for his social media savvy, took to the platform to film a road trip through Georgia with civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) ahead of MLK Day.

After the two lawmakers attended a church service led by Carter in his hometown of Plains, Booker featured the former president in a video.

“I’m very glad to have you here this morning, and I hope you come back,” Carter said. “And I hope you run for president.”

Booker thanked Carter, telling him: “You encouraging me means more to me than you can imagine.” – READ MORE