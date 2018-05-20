Jimmy Carter jokes crowd size is bigger at his Liberty commencement speech than Trump’s

Former President Carter gave the commencement address at Liberty University on Saturday, where he cracked a lighthearted joke about the crowd size being larger than President Trump‘s last year.

“This is a wonderful crowd,” Carter started. “Jerry told me it’s even bigger, I hate to say this, than it was last year. I don’t know if President Trump would admit that or not.”

Trump gave his first commencement address as president at the Christian college last year, which university president Jerry Falwell Jr. described as the “best commencement speech” in the school’s history. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1