Jimmy Carter: I Would ‘Change All’ of Trump’s Policies if I Were President Again

This week during a student town hall at Emory University, former President Jimmy Carter said he would change “all” of the policies of President Donald Trump.

When asked what he would do if he became president of the United States again, Carter said, “If I were foolish enough to feel I could be president again and I got to be president, I think the first thing I would do would be to change all of the policies that President Trump has initiated since he has been in office.”

He continued, “I pray for him fairly regularly.” – READ MORE

Former President Jimmy Carter — a lifelong Democrat — endorsed the idea of a Nobel Prize for President Donald Trump if Trump is able to successfully strike a peace deal with North Korea.

In a recent episode of Politico’s “Off Message” podcast, Carter expressed his belief that if Trump is able to do what no president has done before, it certainly ought to put Trump in the running for a Nobel Prize.

“If President Trump is successful in getting a peace treaty that’s acceptable to both sides with North Korea, I think he certainly ought to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize,” said Carter, the U.S.’s 39th president.

“I think it would be a worthy and a momentous accomplishment that no previous president has been able to realize,” he added. – READ MORE