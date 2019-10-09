Jimmy Carter backs Pelosi on impeachment inquiry, urges Trump to ‘tell the truth … for a change’

Former President Jimmy Carter told President Trump on Tuesday that he should tell the truth and stop spending so much time on Twitter.

“My advice to him would be to tell the truth, I think for a change, and also to cut back on his Twitter feed,” he said while appearing on MSNBC.

Carter accused Trump of stonewalling Congress as House Democrats pursued an impeachment inquiry and the White House received criticism over the administration’s decision to block U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland from testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in a closed session.

Both Trump and Republicans have defended the decision, pointing to the partisan nature of the Democrat-led committee. – READ MORE