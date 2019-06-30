Jimmy Carter Accuses Trump Admin of ‘Torture and Kidnapping Little Children’ (VIDEO)Share:Former President Carter: "Every day, we send a disgraceful signal around the world, that this is what the present US government stands for, and that is torture and kidnapping of little children, separation from their parents and deprivation of those who are incarcerated." pic.twitter.com/izYcwWA6Uj— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 28, 2019Appearing Friday at the Carter Center, former President Jimmy Carter accused the Trump administration of torturing and kidnapping migrants children housed at U.S.-Mexico border facilities. – READ MOREShare: Previous ArticleAlleged Illegal Alien Serial Killer Now Accused Of Killing 18 In Dallas, Report Says Next ArticlePat Sajak Strikes Again: Demolishes Dem Debate With One Tweet