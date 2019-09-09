Jim Mattis says he wouldn’t have blasted Joe Biden in his book if he knew the former VP would run for president

Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis says that he has regrets over his criticism of former Vice President Joe Biden in his book, “Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead.”

Mattis told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that he would not have criticized the former VP in his newly released book if he had known that Biden would actually run for president.

In the book, Mattis blasted Biden and former President Barack Obama over what he referred to as faulty leadership that exacerbated ISIS’ effect in Iraq.

During the interview, CBS News host Margaret Brennan pointed out, “You wrote, ‘ exuded the confidence of a man whose mind was made up, perhaps even indifferent to considering the consequences were he judging the situation incorrectly,'” regarding the Obama administration’s decision to leave Iraq.

“Well,” Mattis responded, “I was writing a history book at that point, Margaret, because I started writing this book in 2013. Had I known the former vice president was going to run for office, I assure you I would not have probably been that forthcoming.” – READ MORE