True Pundit

Jim Mattis: ‘Mr. President, your military does not scare’

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis praised the spirit and resolve of the American people on the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, saying Americans are neither “made of cotton candy” nor “seaweed drifting in the current.”

“Maniacs disguised in false religious garb thought by hurting us they could scare us that day,” Mattis said during a ceremony at the Pentagon observing the 9/11 terror attacks. “But we Americans are not made of cotton candy, we are not seaweed drifting in the current, we are not intimidated by our enemies, and Mr. President, your military does not scare.” – READ MORE